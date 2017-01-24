D'Angelo Gunter took an official visit to BYU almost two months ago, which is nearly an eternity in a recruiting world that often sees major moves happen quickly.

Nevertheless, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back from Del Norte High School in San Diego maintained interest in the Cougars, and ultimately announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he has committed to the program.

https://twitter.com/Dlo_Gunter/status/824049016950263808

Gunter's decision came after he took an official visit to Vanderbilt last weekend. He is rated a 3-star prospect by both Scout and Rivals.

Gunter is the 21st player to commit to BYU as part of its 2017 recruiting class.

He was not immediately available for additional comment on his decision.