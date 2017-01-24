No sport crunches numbers like baseball. The sport revels in stats to compare and evaluate players, and the more esoteric, the better. There are on-base percentages, earned-run average, batting average on balls in play, at-bats per home run, gross production average, total bases, sabermetrics.

The numbers, it turns out, are the easy part in evaluating a player’s impact on the game. It’s when you have to quantify other matters that things get difficult. Integrity, for instance.

That’s what members of the Baseball Writers Association of America have been wrestling with the last few years as they fill out ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Does character and fair play matter any more, or is it all about the numbers?

More specifically, what do they do with players who were either busted for, or suspected of, using performance-enhancing drugs?

Given the outcome of the recent Hall of Fame vote, it’s clear that the writers are weakening in their once hard-line stance against letting steroid users into the club. Roger Clemens, winner of seven Cy Young awards, appeared on only 37.6 percent of the ballots in 2013, the first year he was eligible for consideration. Last week, he collected 54.1 percent. Barry Bonds, the seven-time MVP and all-time home run king, went from 36.2 percent in 2013 to 53.8 last week.

Clemens and Bonds are almost certain to get the required 75 percent to gain induction in the 10-year window of eligibility. Only a handful of players have reached 50 percent and not gone on to win admission to the Hall.

Among the BBWAA rules for Hall induction, it is stated, “Voting shall be based upon the player's record, playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character and contributions to the team(s) on which the player played.”

How do you measure integrity, sportsmanship and character? Certainly drug use — which is to say cheating — would seem to violate all those standards, but they’ll probably be ignored in the future unless it’s for gambling (still the ultimate baseball crime — see Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe).

This topic has been addressed by baseball aficionados for years. Some question whether steroids can really help a player hit a baseball (the answer is yes, absolutely, and anyone who thinks otherwise should be automatically disqualified from the conversation). Others think that because the Hall already includes cheaters and brawlers and shady characters, then why not allow PED users (another ridiculous argument).

The real problem is that the question of guilt and innocence is ponderous when it comes to PED use. Much of it is based on speculation and suspicion. Just because someone passed a drug test does not mean they are not using drugs. It is simply too easy to evade detection (Lance Armstrong passed hundreds of tests). So: Do you ban those who are busted for drug use, those who were strongly suspected of drug use, or both?

In the end, do you stick with the numbers and forget morals and the various shades of gray that come with them?

And then there’s this inconsistency: With great irony, Bud Selig was voted into the Hall last week. He was commissioner during the Steroid Era. He probably doesn’t know this because he slept through the whole thing. He slept through the five-year period from 1997 to 2001 when three players broke Roger Maris’ vaunted single-season home run record six times — this after nobody had made a serious threat to the mark in four decades. Until then, every entry on the top-10 list for most homers in a single season occurred between 1920 and 1961. He also ignored all the evidence and statements from players that indicated what was happening.

In 2000, Selig said, “Let’s just see how this thing plays out.” In 2002, he said, “Of course we have concerns. But at this stage we’re just sitting back and monitoring.” Selig didn’t even get around to testing for drugs until 2003, and even then the penalties were laughably light (treatment for a first offense, a 15-day suspension for a second offense).

Selig had no reason to stop drug use. The resulting home-run barrage brought baseball back from the brink after the 1994-95 baseball strike cost it 248 games and a World Series. The public ate it up. Why hurt a good thing?

Baseball writers voted the dopey Selig into the Hall, reasoning that he had overseen an era of growth and prosperity, along with the creation of interleague play, increased revenue sharing and the playoff wild card. In other words, he had Hall of Fame numbers.

Well, if the man who meekly oversaw the Steroid Era is headed to the Hall, the writers might as well send Selig’s players in with him. Baseball’s record book — its precious numbers — is in ruins already. The game is compromised, the damage done. Let them all in and give them their own wing in the Hall, with a large statue of a syringe.

