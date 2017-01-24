SALT LAKE CITY — The well-known Garff children are using a generous donation to the University of Utah to pay homage to their parents while continuing their legacy of supporting education.

The University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business announced a $12 million donation from several donors, most notably the Garff family, to develop a state-of-the-art facility to elevate the profile of the U.’s business programs, officials said. The announcement was made during a campus luncheon on Tuesday.

When completed late next year, the new Robert H. and Katharine B. Garff Executive Education Building will house the school’s MBA, professional MBA, executive MBA and MBA online programs. The building will also support an Executive Education Center, an expanded Business Career Services Center and other centers used by students and faculty, Taylor Randall, dean of the Eccles Business School, said.

“For the students, our goal is to place all of them (in good jobs within) 30 days after graduation,” he said. “This will help us increase our sophistication in that area.”

The project will dramatically expand and improve the master’s-level business programs at the university, he added. The enhanced Business Career Services Center will provide students with a multiyear professional development plan designed to provide year-over-year learning in the areas of professional conduct, appearance, career exploration, personal presentation and job acquisition success, Randall said.

The naming of the building, honoring the current patriarch and matriarch of the Garff family, was meant to recognize the many community and educational contributions they have made over the decades, said Matthew Garff, executive director of asset management for Garff Enterprises.

“The way that (our father) taught us was to give back wherever you can, however you can,” he said. Additionally, he said the building would also recognize their mother, who taught them many valuable, lifelong lessons that have made them better people.

“Our parents have been our personal heroes since we were children,” he said. “One of the closest things to my parents’ heart is education, and they taught us to value it above all else.”

The Garff family has a long, rich history at the U., with family members across multiple generations boasting alumni ties, he said.

“As a true Ute family, we are thrilled to have this opportunity to give back to the school that taught us so much, and to simultaneously honor our parents for their tireless efforts and continuous donations to education in Utah,” Garff said. “We believe that this building will live up to our parents’ name by providing top-tier instruction and programs.”

In an effort to surprise his parents, Matthew and his brother, John, kept the naming idea a secret for nearly two years, he explained.

“We thought it would be so much more fun to make this a surprise,” Matt Garff said.

Following the official announcement, the elder Garffs expressed their surprise and gratitude for their children’s generous gift.

“Today was a surprise honor for us, a real shock in fact,” said Robert Garff, chairman of Garff enterprises, standing with his arm around his wife, Katharine. “We are so proud of the contributions they are making to society and to the university as well.”