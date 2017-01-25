The labor numbers continue to flash red for men. Job growth projections paint a pretty simple picture of the problem. Most new job creation is in occupations that have been traditionally dominated by women. And the largest job losses are in occupations traditionally dominated by men. In other words, men who are only comfortable working in traditional jobs may miss out on employment opportunities.

Indeed, the numbers suggest this is already happening. The percent of males in the labor market has declined from over 85 percent in 1950 to under 70 percent in 2016 — a remarkable dip by any measure, and the trend has only accelerated since 2008. Meanwhile, the percent of females in the labor market has risen from just over 30 percent in 1950 to more than 50 percent.

Why are more and more men not working or looking for work? Some experts suggest that it is because male stereotypes discourage men from pursuing careers in fields that are historically associated with women. Some of the fastest growing occupations are nursing, occupational therapy and home health aides.

As reported in the New York Times, Andrew Cherlin, professor at Johns Hopkins University, put it this way: “Traditional masculinity is standing in the way of working-class men’s employment, and I think it’s a problem.” Even in occupations that are growing and attracting men (like computer programming, professional and business services) the required level of education is much higher than jobs such as manufacturing and farming.

The inevitable conclusion is that for many men, employability will require substantially more education or training than in earlier generations. The Department of Labor indicates that 11 of the 15 fastest growing occupations between now and 2024 will typically require “some level of postsecondary education.” Some of the jobs that employed the last generation of men are gone and will not be coming back. The future will require training in fields that are new or that don’t fit gender stereotypes of the past.

In this regard, David Autor at MIT is more concerned about education than employment opportunities: “I’m not worried about whether there will be jobs. I’m very worried about whether there will be jobs for low-educated adults, especially the males, who seem very reluctant to take the new jobs.” Encouraging men to get more education and to consider jobs traditionally occupied by women may be the difference between employment and unemployment.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that nearly 95 percent of all new jobs added between 2014 and 2024 will be in service-providing industries, where competition may be higher and wages lower. Men who can’t see themselves in service-providing occupations may find themselves out of the labor market altogether. When it comes to jobs and employment in the future, higher levels of education and training, coupled with revamped expectations of what constitutes suitable work, may be the difference between a steady paycheck and the unemployment line.