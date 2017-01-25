Recently, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia said that Donald Trump was not a legitimate president. He is not alone in his views. Signs, T-shirts, and other forms of expression are appearing that exclaim that, to that individual, Donald Trump is not their president. For some, his legitimacy is a legal issue. Trump won a tainted election where voters were influenced by Russian intervention. They were represented by the protesters in the U.S. House of Representatives galleries while the electoral votes were counted on Jan. 6.

For others, however, the issue of legitimacy is less legalistic as it is moral and emotional. For many years, Americans have felt a sentimental attachment to the president. From childhood days, Americans are taught to revere the office of the president and to believe that the president represents all Americans. The president holds a special place as the symbol of the nation and the leader of all, regardless of party affiliation or ideology.

I acknowledge that Donald J. Trump is the legal president of the United States. He won the electoral process. There is no evidence that the hacked email effort, instigated by the Russians, actually altered the vote significantly enough to give Trump the victory in November. If there is such evidence, then it should be disclosed. It would be difficult to prove, however.

However, on the emotional level, I can understand why many Americans do not accept Trump as president. I have that problem as well. The reality is that presidents in this day do not automatically receive the nation’s approval. They need to earn it. Respect comes from dignified statements and actions that demonstrate the new occupant will uphold the majesty of the office.

President Trump has not done that. He launched one of the most divisive campaigns in U.S. history, denigrating practically every person and group he could think of — women, Muslims, the disabled, Hispanics, his Republican primary opponents, and so on. Then, he promised to put his general election opponent in jail if he was elected. President Trump ran his campaign as if the United States was a banana republic and he was trying out for the dictator role.

Then, once elected, he continued to claim voter fraud by the opposition and suggested Hillary Clinton should have been jailed. He maligned congressional party leaders and the leaders of nations the U.S. considers allies. (Interestingly, he has defended the head of the nation that is the largest political threat to the United States, Vladimir Putin, and only reluctantly admitted that Putin had any role in attempting to disrupt our electoral process.)

Those are not the actions of someone who wants to unite the nation. No wonder Trump’s approval rating is below 50 percent at his inauguration. That is unheard of in the modern presidential era. Presidents typically have broad support at the beginning of their presidencies. It may not last long, but it puts the new administration off to a popular start. But Donald Trump’s lack of approval stems from his inability or unwillingness to act presidential.

Nor is this situation insignificant. Political support is essential for presidential success. Members of Congress, allies, and others are much more likely to do little or nothing to support a president who is not supported by the American public. If President Trump does not change his tune quickly, he will find himself isolated and powerless.

Americans need to feel emotionally tied to their president. That attachment offers a well of goodwill that presidents count on to encourage Americans to respect the office and its occupant. It also helps with policy initiatives. President Trump does not have that goodwill right now. He needs to cultivate it.

Only when he does so will Americans feel like he is really their president. Hopefully, he learns that lesson quickly. Otherwise, the next four years will be some of the most contentious and least pleasant in American history.