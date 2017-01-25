With the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States we are officially through the looking glass. And like Alice in Wonderland you may be wondering which way do we go from here. History often provides a guide to our future, but with Trump, love him or hate him, for better or for worse, this feels like unchartered territory.

Amidst the uncertainty, there are two things we do know. First, the economy and jobs remain the top issues for Americans. Second, Utah provides the example for economic growth across the nation that is desperately needed. This second point was on full display last week at the annual Economic Report to the Governor.

At this event, hundreds of business and community leaders gathered in downtown Salt Lake City, eager to hear how Utah’s economy had performed over 2016 and what lay ahead for 2017. What they learned was a confirmation of what they were experiencing firsthand in their own businesses: The Beehive State is humming.

The facts and figures highlighted in the economic report paint a remarkable picture. What is the No. 1 state for population growth? Utah. What is the No. 1 state for economic growth? Utah. What state has the best business environment? Utah. What is the No. 1 state for volunteerism? Utah. What is the No. 1 state for upward mobility? Utah. The brag sheet goes on and on and on: one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates; one of the nation’s most diverse economies; record numbers in the travel and tourism industry; the fourth fastest growing export state. Well, you get the idea.

Naysayers will quickly point out that Utah is not perfect — of course not. We must tackle problems of education funding and air quality. Even success brings its own challenges such as ensuring a pipeline of qualified workforce for all the great jobs being created. We have external challenges as well, since Utah is not isolated from what happens in the national and global economy. The truth is it won’t matter if we have the nicest cabin on a ship that is sinking.

The good news is that economic prosperity is not a zero sum game. Any other state and our nation can achieve similar results by taking similar action. Of course, each state is unique and should tailor specific actions to its own circumstances, but principles don’t change, and the actions taken in Utah are based on tried and true principles of economic prosperity that can work anywhere.

In various roles over the past decade, I've had the opportunity to work with a lot of great people dedicated to strengthening Utah's economy. I have seen a lot. I have experienced a lot. And I have thought a lot about what sets Utah apart. The conclusion I have come to is that Utah’s success is based on three simple and straightforward principles: fiscal prudence, global leadership and free enterprise. Disciplined adherence to these principles of economic prosperity has set Utah atop the economic mountain.

My next three columns will be dedicated to each one of these three principles, starting with fiscal prudence. The purpose is to share real-life examples from dedicated business and community leaders who are implementing and adhering to these principles. The goal is to outline how those same principles can jump-start our national economy. Stay tuned.