SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Retirement Systems lobbyist Kory Cox said he didn't mind being stopped by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper and asked to allow his bag to be searched before being permitted to enter the House gallery Tuesday.

"To be honest with you, I'm surprised they didn't start doing it until now," said Cox, a regular at the Utah Legislature since 2008. He said the brief encounter was "different. But I think it was understandable given security concerns."

The troopers who provide security at the Capitol have stepped up the level of protection for the 45-day session that started Monday at the request of House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper.

"We are trying to make the gallery a little more secure and avoid too many outbursts and disruptions with signs, etc.," said Hughes' chief of staff, Greg Hartley, citing an incident in the final hours of the 2016 session.

Then, the brother of executed killer Ronnie Lee Gardner displayed graphic photos of his autopsy from the gallery, where there are seats for the public and press, to protest lawmakers not taking action to ban the death penalty.

"During the last night of the session in 2016, we had an individual hold signs over the railing and start shouting and was dropping things onto the chamber floor, and it went on for a while before he was escorted out," Hartley said.

The speaker sought additional safety and security measures because "he's very concerned about safety of members, staff, interns and family," his chief of staff said.

State rules already allow the escalation to what's called Level 2 security, permitting bag searches and even requiring visitors to pass through a magnetometer.

So far, no magnetometer has been set up. UHP Capt. Barton Blair said officials don't want to have to screen that way, but the far doors to the House gallery were chosen as the only entry point in case it becomes necessary.

Unlike many other states, no security check is required to enter the Utah Capitol. Security has tightened in recent years, however, including the installation of physical barriers at outside entrances and an increased law enforcement presence.

No screening is yet required to enter the smaller Senate gallery, although troopers are posted outside the door, just as they are at the House. Both galleries are on the Capitol's fourth floor.

"We just felt like the step in having some trained highway patrolmen there was the first step we would take and see how that works," said Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy.

Niederhauser said if there are still some security concerns, setting up a bag check outside the Senate gallery's single doors might be the next step. For now, the Senate is taking a different approach from the House.

Senate Minority Leader Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, cautioned against being "governed by paranoia" and said the Capitol is already a secure building.

"There's no need to live in fear, let's put it that way," Davis said.

But Niederhauser said the issue "is only going to get more attention. I think the restrictions are going to be greater in the future, just to create a sense of security and safeness, so that there isn't regret if something does happen at some point."

Senate Majority Leader Ralph Okerlund, R-Monroe, questioned how more restrictive access to the Capitol itself would have affected the thousands of demonstrators who showed up Monday for the Utah Women's March.

"(With) all the people that wanted to be involved in the democratic form of government and make a statement, it would have been pretty difficult to get all of those people into the Capitol through a security system," he said.

"It really takes away the spontaneity of being able to feel like you're being included in government," Okerlund said. "So I think, as long as we can, we're going to try to consider our policy of having it be as open a process as possible."

Gun rights lobbyist Clark Aposhian said the new security measures won't be an issue unless authorities begin restricting legally carried weapons, including the Browning-designed M1911 pistol he wears under his jacket.

Aposhian, head of the Utah Shooting Sports Council, declared he had a concealed weapon to the trooper who looked in his briefcase Monday before waving him into the House gallery.

"I chose to. I didn't have to," Aposhian said. He said while the bag searches are appropriate given the "terrorism and vulnerability" in the world, he would be concerned if additional restrictions were put in place. "This is the people's house."

