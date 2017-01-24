NORTH SALT LAKE — Experts have been "detecting movement again" in the area of a devastating landslide that destroyed a North Salt Lake home in 2014, the Utah Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.

The Utah Geological Survey, which is part of that agency, is working with the city of North Salt Lake to monitor the hill's movement.

A home at 739 Parkway Drive was destroyed in a substantial slide on Aug. 5, 2014. The newly detected movement is in the same area, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The 2014 slide also threatened four other homes and damaged the Eagleridge Tennis and Swim Club.

The Utah Geological Survey also confirmed two small slope failures on the hill in April 2016.

The extent of the new movement was not immediately known. It also wasn't clear whether any homes were considered at risk as of Tuesday.

Additional details will be reported throughout the evening.