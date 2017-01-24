University of Utah student Mohan Sudabattula, right, talks with Alan Kirkham, a certified nursing assistant in Salt Lake City, about his research during Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol on Tuesday. During the event, students at the U. and Utah State University presented research posters to legislators and guests in the Capitol rotunda. The program, now in its 17th year, gives lawmakers and the public a glimpse of the breadth of research programs at the state’s two public research universities and reinforces the value of state-funded higher education. By explaining their research in clear, nontechnical terms to attendees, presenters practice communicating their work succinctly and accessibly. This year, the presenters hailed from broad disciplines in the physical, health and social sciences.