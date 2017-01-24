A new app released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hopes to eliminate common struggles with technology frequently experienced during church meetings. The LDS Media Library app allows users to download media for offline viewing, cast media from their phones to a larger screen and even allows users to trim video clips.

The app provides easy access to gospel-related images, music and video. Among the videos available for download are CES devotionals, Face to Face events and BYU Women’s Conference talks.

The app is available for free download through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

