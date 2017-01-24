After winning four individual titles in the Red Rocks’ quad-meet victory this week and earning the highest all-around score by a Ute freshman in school history, MyKayla Skinner has been honored as both the Pac-12 Gymnast and Freshman of the Week. It is the third consecutive week that Skinner has earned both honors in the same week.

In the quad meet against Denver, Boise State and Illinois-Chicago, Skinner scored career bests in all four events. Her 9.975 floor score is tied for best in the country and she has now won 13 of 15 possible events in Utah’s first three meets.