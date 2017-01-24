Wyatt Biagi has faith in himself.

And that's why he's a 6-year-old golf champion.

The young Biagi hails from Cottonwood Heights, and he's already making a name for himself on the national golf scene.

His dad, Kevin Biagi, told the Deseret News this week that his son recently completed two seasons with the U.S. Kids Golf Championship, and he even qualified for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championshp tour.

There's no slowing down for him, either. He will attempt to qualify again for this year's tournament.

Biagi's found success after success on the golf course. One glance at his Instagram account shows repeated victories, as he posts scorecards.

In total, this will be the boy's third season on tour. He's found success in Utah already, winning two local championships and placing fifth in a California tournament last August, he told the Deseret News.

One glance at Biagi and you'll see him in Under Armour gear.

It's not his sponsor. Not yet, anyway.

"My favorite golfer is Jordan Spieth, and that’s what he wears," he told the Deseret News.

When he's not watching Spieth tear it up on the 18 holes, Biagi will play his own rounds of golf at the Rivers Oaks and Old Mill courses.

He enjoys Utah, especially his home. His dad, along with Spieth, is his role model. He also spends time with his mother, Stacey, and 11-year-old sister, Emily.

"We are very proud of him," his dad said.

And Wyatt is proud of his family, too. They're what drive him to success on the putting green.

"My faith is just developing as a 6-year-old, but I’m blessed to have such a caring and supportive family who supports and encourages my passion."