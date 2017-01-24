After dropping a close 4-3 match to No. 18 Stanford, BYU men’s tennis travels to the East Coast to take on Ivy League teams Harvard and Cornell.

The Cougars (2-1, 0-0 WCC) face off against Harvard on Friday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m. EST, and Cornell on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. Both matches will be held at the Murr Center Tennis Courts in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Several BYU players had standout performances at Stanford last weekend, including an upset over No. 15 Yale Goldberg and Sameer Kumar at No. 1 doubles by John Pearce and Jacob Sullivan. Last week, BYU was selected to finish fourth in the West Coast Conference, while senior Keaton Cullimore was named to the All-WCC preseason team.

Harvard (2-1) started the dual season at home with the Crimson Kick Off last weekend. The Crimson defeated Furman, 6-1, and New Jersey Institute of Technology, 6-1, but fell to Old Dominion, 4-0. BYU holds a 2-0 all-time record over Harvard. The Cougars topped the No. 61 Crimson, 4-3, in January 2010.

Cornell (2-0) swept Binghamton, 7-0, after a 6-1 victory over Buffalo last weekend. The Big Red feature one nationally-ranked player, No. 62 Chris Vrabel. This is the first meeting between the Cougars and Big Red.

With a victory over either Harvard or Cornell, BYU head coach Brad Pearce will earn the 200th win of his career.

Both matches will be aired live on the Ivy League Digital Network (subscription required). Scores will be updated on the men’s tennis schedule page as soon as the matches are completed.

