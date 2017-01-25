State Sen. Todd Weiler knows he stirred the muddy waters of the culture war last year when he successfully sponsored a resolution declaring pornography a public health hazard.

“I still get a lot of heat,” the Woods Cross Republican told me recently.

That hasn’t deterred him. Weiler plans to introduce two new anti-pornography bills in this year’s session. One would be a technical change allowing public libraries to extend existing filters against the stuff to wireless communications. The other one, however, is bound to stir those waters again, getting the alligators who feed there all riled.

Weiler would like to pass a law that would recognize a cause of action allowing people to sue websites that cause them to be addicted to porn. He hasn’t yet decided whether to limit this to minors. But he notes that the average age of first exposure to porn online is 11.

“I am primarily interested in protecting children,” he said.

While he is preparing that, last year’s resolution has started growing legs of its own. The Tennessee Senate passed a version of it earlier this year, and now a Virginia lawmaker has introduced it in that state.

Both have unleashed the usual howls of protests. One critic wrote a piece for Nashvillescene.com saying the real aim of the resolution is to limit what people can watch in private and to spread the message that people “are wrong if they are not of the heterosexual vanilla flavor.” You aren’t more likely to cheat on your wife or rape someone because you watch the stuff, it said.

In Virginia, Delegate Robert G. Marshall’s resolution led to an op-ed in The Washington Post accusing him of trying “to use the power of the state to enforce his views of social morality.”

The resolutions say nothing about being heterosexual. In neither case do they try to limit personal freedoms or enforce morality. They do, however, attempt to get state governments to officially recognize it as immoral to objectify people as sex objects or to alter developing young brains into accepting destructive expectations concerning intimacy and relationships.

Weiler and Marshall both draw analogies to the war on cigarettes that began more than 50 years ago. “We never banned tobacco,” Weiler said. “We made it more difficult to advertise and for kids to access it.”

The Virginia resolution reads in part, “Whereas, because pornography treats women as objects and commodities for the viewer’s use, it teaches girls that they are to be used and teaches boys to be users. …”

That’s in line with a growing body of research, and it echoes a Time magazine cover story last year that chronicled a movement among men who, scared by the long-term effects they are encountering in their own lives, are forming support groups to help each other kick the porn habit.

It also caught the attention of some feminists. Virginia state Sen. Barbara A. Favola, a Democrat, told the Post, “He’s right; pornography does have a negative impact on public health, and it does lead to lots of other issues.”

Well of course.

Weiler, a divorce attorney who says he has witnessed pornography’s destructive effect on marriages, is keenly aware of the First Amendment and its guarantees of free speech. He talked last year of trying to copy Britain’s requirement that internet providers block all access to porn sites unless users specifically opt in. Now he says he believes that would be unconstitutional, and he notes the effort was a failure in England, where filters often blocked access to too many legitimate sites.

He also is contemplating writing what he calls a “safe harbor” provision into his bill allowing people to sue websites. If those sites can demonstrate a good-faith effort to warn users of the dangers involved in their products, and if they can show they have beefed up efforts to keep minors from accessing the site, they could avoid liability.

Of course, most of these details get lost in the protests once the muddy waters are stirred. Changing a culture that has grown to accept pornography and overlook the frightening harm it causes will take time.