You have any idea what’s going on with Dillon Brooks at Oregon? Can you dig up something over there and then I’ll maybe share some of our information.

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to David Collette’s status for Thursday’s game against 10th-ranked Oregon, mum is the word.

“You have any idea what’s going on with Dillon Brooks at Oregon? Can you dig up something over there and then I’ll maybe share some of our information,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said when asked about it at his weekly press conference Tuesday. “If (Oregon coach) Dana (Altman) talks first then maybe I’ll say something. Otherwise we’re going stealth mode on this. Wish I could help you.”

Krystkowiak then noted that Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham doesn’t really speak about injuries and perhaps he, too, should take a little stronger stance on the topic.

“Next question,” Krystkowiak said while sharing a laugh with reporters.

Collette, who averages 14.9 points per game, had started all nine games he had played in since transferring from Utah State. He did not travel with the Utes to Washington State and Washington last week, however, instead staying home while undergoing concussion protocol when symptoms from an injury earlier in the season resurfaced.

Brooks, meanwhile, sprained his left foot in the first half of Oregon’s win over California last week. The All-American junior, who averages 13.4 points, did not play Saturday against Stanford when the Ducks extended their win streak to 16 games.

Altman told reporters that Brooks will be a game-time decision at Utah. He did some shooting and warming up Tuesday, but likely won't practice this week.

"It is totally his decision when he feels like he's ready to go," Altman said.

Like the Ducks, Utah has also found success with the absence of a major contributor. The Utes recorded lopsided wins over the Cougars (88-47) and Huskies (94-72) last week.

“We had a lot of concepts, I thought, that were positive on that trip. We did a great job sharing the ball,” said Krystkowiak, who felt the offense was pretty good against man and zone defenses at different times. He also felt the Utes got a good feel for road poise and noted the play of guard Lorenzo Bonam and Devon Daniels.

“It was a good weekend. I think everybody stepped up collectively. We still got the ball in the paint and had an incredible number of points in the paint,” Krystkowiak continued.

While acknowledging the challenges Oregon presents as the national leader in blocked shots, he said something will have to give in that category.

“I was really pleased with dealing with a little bit of adversity and our guys were together and looked like they enjoyed the game,” Krystkowiak said.

Even so, Collette is a weapon the Utes would definitely like back in the lineup.

“No doubt about it. This isn’t something that’s easy for anybody and I do have his best interests, you know, it’s a serious deal and I know he’s a tough kid and not making anything up,” Krystkowiak explained. “So I know we’re not going to have him for practice for a while and we’ll just keep grinding. You know, next man up.”

Freshman Jayce Johnson, Krystkowiak said, is continuing to develop and doing a nice job.

“So we’ll keep leaning on him as our 5-man,” he added.

Johnson, a 7-footer who redshirted last season, averaged 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds, as Collette’s replacement in the starting lineup.

“No matter what — if I start, if I don’t start — I kind of go into the game with the same mindset,” Johnson said. “I’m just going to go out there and give my heart to the game and play as hard as I can and give my team the best chance I can give them to win.”

*****

No. 10 Oregon (18-2, 7-0)

at Utah (14-5, 5-2)

Huntsman Center

Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: ESPN 700AM

