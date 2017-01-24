SALT LAKE CITY — A convicted felon and key prosecution witness in the criminal case against former Utah Attorney General John Swallow threw out some big names in state and national politics during a court hearing Tuesday.

And Swallow’s one-time co-defendant who prosecutors still consider a “co-conspirator,” former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff, made an unexpected appearance in the courtroom.

Marc Jenson testified at an evidentiary hearing that Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, and then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, attended a “secret” meeting involving the Utah Transit Authority in his Southern California office in 2009. Hughes was a legislator but not speaker and UTA board chairman at the time.

Jenson said Hughes came to the posh Pelican Hill resort with Shurtleff and Swallow in early June 2009. The two former attorneys general had previously visited the resort on Jenson’s dime.

“He’s with me,” Jenson quotes Shurtleff as saying about Hughes.

Jenson testified that he didn’t know it was Hughes at the time but identified him from an Instagram photo last year.

Saying it has "my hair on fire," Hughes on Tuesday quickly and adamantly denied being at Pelican Hill during House Republican caucus meeting at the state Capitol.

"I want my colleagues to know that I have never been to Pelican Hill," Hughes said. "I have nothing to do with any of this."

Hughes' name has not come up before in connection with the charges against Swallow.

“I don’t know how we have a court proceeding going on down there, where they can just cherry pick a name, quote my name and put me into a position where I have to defend myself," the speaker said.

Jenson testified that he didn't see Reid in person but was told by businessman Mark Robbins after the meeting that Reid was there. Robbins was working on business deals with UTA.

The hearing Tuesday is for the judge to decide whether to admit hearsay testimony in Swallow's upcoming public corruption trial. Much of Jenson's testimony centers on his dealings with Shurtleff and Swallow and what he claims they told him.

Shurtleff showed up in the courtroom after seeing Twitter posts during the hearing. Prosecutor Chou Chou Collins objected to him being in the courtroom under a rule that excludes witnesses from being present other than when they testify. Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills asked him to leave and he complied.

Outside the courtroom, Shurtleff, who said he hasn't ben notified that he is a witness, said Jenson is telling lies on the witness stand. Prosecutors dropped criminal charges against Shurtleff last year.

"I’m tired of someone else telling my story," he said.

Shurtleff said Hughes was not at Pelican Hill with him, and he's not aware of any meeting about UTA involving Hughes and Reid there.

Jenson, who went to prison for selling unregistered securities and failing to pay $4.1 million in restitution, claims Swallow and Shurtleff visited Pelican Hill at his expense and shook him down for money and favors.

This story will be updated later in the day.