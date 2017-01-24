WEST JORDAN — A 74-year-old woman and another man have been arrested for investigation of aggravated kidnapping after the pair allegedly assaulted a woman for trying to sell a dog the elderly woman used to own.

Linda Louise Eastin, 74, of Salt Lake City, and Steven Wade Foster, 49, of West Jordan, were arrested Sunday for investigation of aggravated kidnapping and robbery.

According to a Salt Lake County Jail report, the alleged victim in the case had "entered into a civil agreement" to buy Eastin's dog. But after the woman bought the dog, she attempted to resell it on KSL.com, the report states.

When Eastin found out, she and Foster made a plan to meet with the woman "under the false pretense of purchasing the dog," the report states.

"Linda was upset at (the woman) for selling the dog as (the woman) had not abided to the entirety of their civil agreement," according to the report.

Foster went to the door, and once he had the dog in his hands, took it to a car where Eastin was waiting, the report states. The woman attempted to get the dog back and got into the back seat of the car, according to the report.

"Linda began to physically assault (the woman) by pulling her hair and repeatedly hitting her," according to the report.

As the car started moving, Eastin locked the door and told the woman, "Do not get out, we have a weapon," the report states.

After driving approximately a half-mile, Foster pulled over and the woman was able to get out, but both Foster and Eastin continued to assault her, according to the report.