Utah at Denver

Tonight, 7 p.m.

Pepsi Center

TV: ROOT Sports

After a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Utah Jazz are back on the floor as they head to Denver to take on the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are 18-25 on the season following a road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While there will be plenty of intriguing matchups in the battle between the Northwest Division rivals, the most noteworthy of the bunch will be between two of the best young centers in the NBA in Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert.

Jokic has been on a tear of late, averaging 23.4 points on 61.6 percent shooting with 10.7 rebounds in his last 10 games. Included in that stretch is seven double-doubles and two 30-point games.

Like Jokic, Gobert has also been huge recently with four double-doubles in his last five games while averaging 19 points on 72 percent shooting from the floor to go along with 16.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

While he has the length to cause Jokic problems in the paint, Gobert will still have to contend with Jokic's outside game.

While Jokic is just a 35.6 percent 3-point shooter on the season, he has been more efficient in the last 10 games as he has connected on 41.7 percent from distance.

Another key to limiting Jokic's effectiveness is to cut down passing angles so that he can't find open teammates. He averages 4.5 assists in 17 Nuggets wins, but just 3.2 helpers in 22 Denver losses with him on the floor.

Minutes will also be a factor for Jokic, who is a force when he plays more than 30 minutes a game where he averages 24.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists, according to Basketball-reference.com.

Gobert could help to limit those minutes by making him work on both ends of the floor.