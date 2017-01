BARGAIN BIN

Kyle Whittingham is nothing if not consistent.

The Ute football coach hired Eastern Washington’s Troy Taylor as offensive coordinator a month ago. Last week he added running backs coach Kiel McDonald, also from EWU.

This follows a pattern. Whittingham has, over time, hired at least a half-dozen people from Southern Utah University.

Sources say he doesn’t particularly like any of them, but he gets a 30 percent discount for bundling.

UP NEXT: FAST TRACK