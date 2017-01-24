CEDAR CITY — A young bald eagle that was found in the Delta area suffering from the symptoms of lead poisoning will be returned to the wild on Friday.

The bird was brought to the Southwest Wildlife Foundation in Cedar City by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Foundation officials said in a statement that after more than a week of intensive care, tube feeding, force-feeding and medications, the paralyzed eagle has regain its balance, strength and the use of its feet.

When an eagle is ready for release, the foundation will frequently seek out worthy individuals or organizations to release the eagle back to the sky. This time, singer Merrill Osmond with do the honors. Osmond’s son, Justin, who has a 90 percent hearing loss, is the founder and CEO of the Olive Osmond Hearing Fund, named after the family matriarch.

The event will take place at 3:30 p.m. at Rush Lake Ranch on the Minersville Highway. The public is invited to attend.

To get to the ranch, take Exit 62 on I-15 at the north end of Cedar City and turn north on state Route 130 — the Minersville Highway — and travel for approximately 9.6 miles. The ranch, which is surrounded by a black rock wall, features large cottonwood trees, a favorite roosting site for the bald eagles that migrate to the area in the winter.