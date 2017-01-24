This sweet potato breakfast burrito recipe is quick to prepare and the burritos can be safely frozen for up to one month. The zucchini and sweet potatoes in this recipe give the burritos a fresh "spring" taste, as if the veggies are coming straight from the garden.

To feel less guilty when making this meal, consider replacing the flour tortillas with wheat ones. The total time to prepare and cook this recipe, which I've adapted after multiple tests, is less than one hour.