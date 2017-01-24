This sweet potato breakfast burrito recipe is quick to prepare and the burritos can be safely frozen for up to one month. The zucchini and sweet potatoes in this recipe give the burritos a fresh "spring" taste, as if the veggies are coming straight from the garden.
To feel less guilty when making this meal, consider replacing the flour tortillas with wheat ones. The total time to prepare and cook this recipe, which I've adapted after multiple tests, is less than one hour.
***
SWEET POTATO BREAKFAST BURRITO
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Servings: about 8 burritos
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ sweet yellow onion, finely diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 cups cubed sweet potatoes, unpeeled
1 cup zucchini, diced
½ teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon cumin
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
8 eggs
8 large flour tortillas
2 cups spinach leaves, chopped
To serve and eat immediately: Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add diced onions and cook for about 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic, sweet potatoes, zucchini and seasonings. Stir to combine.
Reduce heat to medium-low and cover and cook for 20 minutes, or until the sweet potatoes become tender. Stir occasionally.
Once cooked, transfer sweet potato mixture to a clean bowl. In a separate bowl, mix the eggs and whisk together with spinach, salt and pepper.
Heat a clean skillet over medium heat. Pour eggs into the skillet and stir until eggs are done as desired. Transfer the eggs to the sweet potato mixture and mix together. Place filling inside a warmed tortilla and seal. Eat and enjoy.
To freeze: Prepare the meal as directed. Allow the sweet potato and egg mixture to cool to room temperature. Create and wrap burritos according to instructions. Wrap plastic wrap around each individual burrito. Transfer the wrapped burrito to a freezer-safe baggie.
For a freezer meal: Remove the frozen burritos from the freezer and place on a microwave-safe plate. Remove wrappings from the burritos. Place in the microwave and cook on high in 30-second increments.
This meal can be safely frozen for up to one month.
Micah Klug, author of “50 Freezer Meals: Easy Dinners for the Busy Family” runs a lifestyle blog to help people strengthen their faith, home and family at www.MicahKlug.com