BYU gymnastics travels to Boise, Idaho, on Friday night to take on No. 14 Boise State in the Gem State Invitational at the CenturyLink Arena.

“Boise State is a very good team. They won the conference last year and have a lot of talent,” BYU head coach Guard Young said. “Last year, we started off pretty slow against them. We’re working hard to start a little bit faster and doing some things differently to help us get used to competing on bars first.”

The Cougars opened conference competition with their highest team score of the season, 195.200, but fell to Utah’s State’s 195.300. Several BYU gymnasts recorded career-high performances, including freshman Briana Pearson, who set career highs on beam and floor with scores of 9.725 and 9.850, respectively. Freshman Shannon Hortman earned the all-around title with a 38.425 performance.

Boise State (196.225) picked up a victory over Illinois-Chicago (193.250) but fell to No. 5 Utah (197.625) and No. 7 Denver (196.875) in Salt Lake City last week. Courtney McGregor earned the Broncos' highest score of the night with a 9.900 on bars.

The meet begins at 7 p.m. MST, and live stats will be available online.