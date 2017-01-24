PROVO — BYU has finalized plans for a new pool that will fit in the current space of the university’s existing aquatic facility. The new design will continue to serve both the university’s aquatic programs and BYU’s intercollegiate swim programs.

Construction on the new pools will start in late March and will continue throughout fall semester 2017. During this time, BYU’s swim teams will practice at off-campus facilities.

As a university pool, the aquatic facility serves many purposes and is used by the entire university community, including athletics, academic classes, teacher-training courses, the service-learning adaptive aquatics program and more than 1,000 students who are involved in BYU’s intramural swim programs.

Over the past several months, campus organizations that utilize the pool have been meeting with physical facilities planners to finalize plans for a facility that would replace the university’s aging 25 yard by 20 yard pool. The current pools were built in 1965 and were aging to a point beyond repair.

With the new design, BYU gains a facility that is almost 50 percent larger in water capacity and allows for much greater flexibility. The new pool incorporates a moveable, floating platform between the diving and swimming areas. At 42 yards by 25 yards, the pool also allows for more flexible training as well as intramural activities.

Additionally, BYU will be adding a second smaller pool that can be used for a variety of activities, including teaching and training purposes.

The new pool will meet regulations needed for NCAA dual-meet swimming competitions. BYU will continue to host NCAA dual meets in the existing aquatic facility, with the added advantage of being in a new pool.