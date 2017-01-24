In the first home match of the 2017 season, BYU women’s tennis will host Weber State on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. MDT, at the BYU indoor tennis courts.

The Cougars return home after competing in the Metroplex Mania, hosted by SMU, along with Rice and Northern Texas University. Players competed in singles and doubles matches with results counting toward the player’s individual records.

Of the four teams, BYU recorded the most wins in singles and doubles through the weekend competition. Senior Savannah Ware-Avina and freshman Samantha Smith led the way for the Cougars, with both players posting perfect 3-0 singles records.

The Wildcats opened the season with close losses against the University of the Pacific and New Mexico State and will also host North Dakota before visiting the Cougars in Provo.

Admission is free to the public, and free pizza will be provided to fans attending the match. Live video and stats for the match are available on the BYU women’s tennis schedule page.