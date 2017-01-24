Tinder doesn’t always kindle a relationship. Sometimes, the feeling has just got to be mutual.

For LDS singles who can’t find their true love on Tinder, a new app called Mutual hopes to bring you closer to your soul mate.

Mutual is a lot like many other common dating apps. You’ll be offered a biography and photos of a person and you have the option to swipe up or down on them, depending on your interest.

The app comes with some unique features, too, like the Readiness meter, which depicts how ready someone is to have a long relationship or just go on a few dates.

Mutual also offers an option for LDS singles to share where they went on their mission, the app's creator and founder, Cooper Boice, told the Deseret News.

"It's a mobile app, so it doesn’t require being on your laptop like some of the older LDS dating sites," he said.

The app is free and available for download on iOS devices.

But it comes with some challenges. Boice wants to bring Android users into the fold, too, launching a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds that will help him and his team build the app for those devices.

“Your support is making it possible for hundreds of thousands of LDS singles to improve their dating life by meeting other like-minded LDS singles that they wouldn't otherwise meet,” the page reads.

Boice started the app after he graduated from Brigham Young University and moved out of Utah, where he couldn't find many single women with common values and beliefs.

"So he and a few tech-minded friends put their heads together and built Mutual —the dating app for LDS singles, designed to make it easy to find, connect with and date other Mormons, no matter where you are in the world," the Kickstarter page reads.

Success stories exist. Boice told the Desret news that seven couples have gotten engaged because of the app. He said that a good friend called him this week and said he also got engaged from the app.

And more people seem to be joining by the day. Boice told that Deseret News that Mutual has "tens of thousands of users ... and thousands more have been joining each month."

Boice launched a video campaign this month which stars Stacey Harkey of “Studio C ”fame, to raise even more awareness.

In the video, Harkey pokes fun at the Mormon dating culture, like how it's hard to find someone in a ward to date. But the fun is to inspire people to sign up for the app.

“We want people to laugh about the challenges of Mormon dating and then pick up their phones and do something about it,” he said in a press release. “Mutual’s Kickstarter gives people the tools to do both.”

You can watch the campaign video below.