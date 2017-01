PROVO — Brigham Young University has named Michael A. Dunn as the new managing director of broadcasting.

In this position, Dunn will oversee BYU’s radio, television and digital channels, including BYUtv. Dunn is the former general manager of KUED Ch. 7, a PBS affiliate in Salt Lake City, and has worked in broadcasting and media production for more than 30 years.

Dunn replaces Derek A. Marquis, who retired from BYU Broadcasting at the conclusion of 2016 after 25 years with the university.