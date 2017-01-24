SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Woolen Mills is aiming to help local men trying to re-enter the workplace by providing them with free suits, shirts, ties, socks, shoes and belts through its Suited for Good program.

The clothing store, located at City Creek Center on South Temple, expects to provide nearly 650 suits in 2017. Working in conjunction with local organizations such as United Way of Salt Lake and the LDS Church Self Reliance Program, Utah Woolen Mills and the Suited for Good executive committee will select candidates who have proved they are actively taking the steps necessary to better their lives.

“Utah Woolen Mills, our family-owned business, has been supported by this incredible community for over a century, and we feel like it is time to give back to our wonderful city in the way we know best, “ B.J. Stringham, president of the firm, said in a statement. “We want to help our local neighbors and economy by providing the clothing to those in need to help in them in their efforts to get jobs they are seeking.”

With every purchase of every suit Utah Woolen Mills sells, the company will give an outfit to a man in need. Donations can also be made to the cause through the Utah Woolen Mills Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that was created to help people in need.

For more information, visit suitedforgood.com.