OGDEN — The second annual Wasatch Yeti Bash will be held at the Ogden City Amphitheater, 343 E 25th Street, on Friday, Feb. 3. The bash will include a winter arts market, community bike ride, fat bike demonstrations, yeti yoga, live entertainment, s’mores and costumed fun for all ages.

The free event, presented by America First Credit Union, kicks off at 4 p.m. with the opening of the market featuring off-beat artists and vendors hosting family-friendly interactive booths and exhibits. DJ Battleship will keep the vibes groovy. At 5 p.m., yetis and attendees can participate in a community bike ride and demo fat bikes. At 5:30 p.m., participants will have a chance to join yetis on the street during a winter yoga session with AndShesDopeToo.

In addition to the bash, the public might find yeti’s exploring art galleries during the First Friday Art Stroll and even a few taking over the bars and restaurants.

Fat bike racers, spectators and yetis can also look forward to the Sweaty Yeti Fat Bike Race and Festival presented by Borealis taking place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Wolf Creek Resort in Eden. Festival activities include a snow sports expo, free fat bike demonstrations, a kids zone, a sledding hill, food trucks and a DJ. There is plenty of free parking at the venue and a variety of attractions in the Ogden area for those extending their stay.

Those attending either event are encouraged to dress up as yetis or other mythical creatures. For more information about the Wasatch Yeti Bash or the Sweaty Yeti Fat Bike Race and Festival go to yetibash.com.