NORTH SALT LAKE — Police video that captured a FrontRunner train slamming into a semitrailer Saturday shows that the railroad crossing arms were not lowered or flashing to warn drivers.

A North Salt Lake police officer was among the vehicles approaching the crossing at 1100 North about 10 a.m., and his dashboard camera recorded as the southbound FrontRunner train collided with a FedEx semitrailer pulling two trailers.

The train crashed through the first of two trailers, missing the truck's cab. Two drivers in the vehicle narrowly escaped injury, and the approximately 80 passengers on the train were unharmed, South Davis Metro Fire reported Saturday. Police at the time said the train's conductor may have sustained minor injuries.

The crash was one of two incidents involving Utah Transit Authority trains Saturday. Later that morning, 38-year-old Matthew Jay Evans, of West Valley City, was killed when he stepped in front of a northbound TRAX train as he was leaving the Meadowbrook Station, 188 W. 3900 South.

The FedEx truck was one of several vehicles — including another semitrailer — in the area at the time, the video shows. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Initial indications are that the crossing arms were affected by snow and ice from Saturday morning's storm, UTA spokesman Remi Barron said in a news release Tuesday.

In the event of a power or signal loss at a crossing, Barron said the crossing arms are supposed to move by default into a "lowered and active" position to keep drivers off the tracks.

Weather problems had triggered the gates to lower and activate, Barron said, but after a UTA employee responded to the crossing, the crossing arms raised again.

In the video, just over a minute after the crash, the crossing arms activated and lowered.

"The agency has never had an accident like this before," Barron said, "and UTA is investigating why and how it happened to ensure it doesn't occur again."

He went on to say that UTA is grateful no serious injuries occurred in the crash.

UTA is conducting an investigation of all its systems and is interviewing employees to determine what caused the accident and whether human error occurred, according the release.

The crash is also being investigated by UTA police and North Salt Lake police. Federal safety oversight officials have also been notified and are overseeing the review.