CHICAGO — Craig Breedlove has settled a lawsuit filed against a Chicago museum he says damaged the jet car he used to set a land-speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah in 1964.

Breedlove was seeking $395,000 from the Museum of Science and Industry to cover estimated repair costs. Terms of Monday's settlement have not been disclosed.

Breedlove, 79, and the museum said in a statement that the agreement resolves the lawsuit.

Breedlove's Spirit of America jet car was freshly repaired from a crash at the Salt Flats when he loaned it to the museum in 1965.

Breedlove told the Chicago Tribune that when it was taken off display and shipped to his home in Rio Vista, California, it was in far worse shape than after the crash.