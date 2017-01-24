If you enjoy conspiratorial thrillers, you may want to check out two that have been released this week, “Flight 313” on DVD and “Inferno” on Blu-ray and DVD.

“Flight 313: The Conspiracy” (aka “A Dark Reflection,” Monarch, 2015, not rated/probable PG-13). Inspired by true events, this British thriller is an attempt to raise awareness of aerotoxic syndrome, which refers to the ill effects of breathing cabin air in passenger planes, alleged to contain toxic levels of engine-oil leakage. (The medical community has not been able to substantiate such claims, however.)

The film follows a journalist (Georgina Sutcliffe) at a small newspaper who learns of a near-crash that may have been the result of carbon monoxide poisoning causing the pilots to lose consciousness, which leads to a cover-up by the airline. The film is flawed and perhaps too ambitious for its budgetary constraints, but nonetheless well-acted and surprisingly effective. (Marina Sirtis, of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” is listed on the DVD box as the star but actually has only a minor supporting role.)

“Inferno” (Columbia, 2016, PG-13, deleted/extended scenes, featurettes). This third film in the Da Vinci Code trilogy brings star Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard back together, but the results fulfill the law of diminishing returns, meaning there is little more here than mindless, jittery, illogical action. The story has Hanks’ character, Robert Langdon, waking up with amnesia in a hospital, then running around Florence, Venice and Istanbul as he pieces together another supernatural puzzle, this one related to Dante’s “Inferno” and a super virus designed to decimate the Earth’s population. Felicity Jones co-stars.

“Antarctica: Ice and Sky” (Music Box, 2015, not rated/probable G, in English and in French with English subtitles, featurettes). Luc Jacquet, the Oscar-winning filmmaker of “March of The Penguins,” directed this gorgeously photographed documentary about French glaciologist Claude Lorius and his 22 polar expeditions that began in 1955. Lorius’ research has uncovered secrets about the first ice age and led him to believe, long before it became a popular cause, that greenhouse gases contribute to global warming.

“Battle for Incheon: Operation Chromite” (CJ, 2017, not rated/probable PG-13, in English and Korean with English subtitles, featurette, trailer). This Korean War flick is about eight Korean soldiers being sent on a secret mission for American General Douglas MacArthur (Liam Neeson, heavily made-up and resembling a wax figure). The covert mission is intended to pave the way for MacArthur’s Incheon operation. There's lots of action in this cliché-filled Korean production, but not very much of Neeson.

“Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania” (Sony, 2017, PG, featurettes, bloopers). Ten years after “Surf’s Up,” an animated spoof of surfing documentaries, here comes a straight-to-video sequel, but without Shia LaBeouf, Zooey Deschanel, Jeff Bridges or James Woods. Jeremy Shada and Melissa Sturm take over as Cody and Lani, and returning voice players include Jon Heder, Diedrich Bader and John Cena. This one is also a mockumentary, as Cody and friends travel to the trenches to surf the biggest waves in the world.

“The Passing Season” (Candy Factory, 2017, not rated/probable R for language). After being cut from the team, a 28-year-old professional hockey player heads back to his rural Rhode Island hometown to reconnect with old high school buddies who still live there. But, of course, they’ve moved on, while he hasn’t yet grown up. This short (67 minutes), uneven but sincere dramatic feature was a Kickstarter project.

“USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage” (Lionsgate, 2016, R for violence and language, featurette). Nicolas Cage is slumming again in this low-budget, unconvincing retelling of a real-life tragedy. As the title ship was returning in July 1945 from having delivered parts for the first atomic bomb, it was torpedoed by the Japanese navy and sank in 12 minutes. Three hundred men went down with the ship and 900 more attempted to survive dehydration, salt-water poisoning and shark attacks. Five days later, 317 were rescued and the ship’s captain (Cage) was made a scapegoat. There’s a good movie in there somewhere, but this one doesn’t qualify.

“The Monster” (Lionsgate, 2016, R for language and violence, featurette). Don’t go into the woods. We all know that one, right? But this film suggests that you shouldn’t even drive near the woods, much less take a lonely road, where you might run into something, demolish your car and find yourself stalked by, well, the title character. In this case, it’s an alcoholic, inattentive mother and her teenage daughter whose road trip is derailed when they hit a wolf. A mechanic arrives to help and becomes the monster’s first victim.

