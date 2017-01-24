When I was a youngster growing up in Southern California in the early 1960s, one of the small pleasures I looked forward to each summer was a two-page, newspaper-size publication carried by local theaters and drive-ins.

This “double-truck” advertisement ran photos and descriptions of summer movies scheduled to arrive at “a theater near you” over the next few months, and for me it was better than any fan magazine.

That’s because it was a specific look at movies that would be playing very soon in the theaters I frequented. And it had opening dates! How cool was that?

Back in those days, movie opening dates weren’t as accessible as they are now. Oh, you could find out what would be playing the next week or in a couple of weeks by reading the local newspapers (the Sunday calendar section of the Los Angeles Times was a particular favorite). But only rarely did those films open near my small suburb at the same time they opened downtown. And some of them never did.

There were only a couple of theaters near our house, and they were single-screen affairs. There were no multiplexes back then.

There also was no home video, so movies came and went within a week or two, and if you didn’t catch the one you wanted to see, it was gone forever. Or so it seemed at the time. One might eventually make it to television, but generally you either got to it the week it premiered or you didn’t see it.

Back then, in my carefree youth, when school was getting ready to break for the summer, there were two things I looked forward to most — spending nearly every day at the beach and getting to as many movies as I could squeeze in.

And that newspaper-style, two-page spread let me know what to anticipate, from the latest beach party flicks to Vincent Price’s Edgar Allan Poe adaptations to James Bond’s spy adventures to the newest Jerry Lewis comedy.

Those ’60s movie series are all gone today, of course — well, except for James Bond. I think. And today there are theaters all over the place, huge multiplexes with anywhere from six to 20 screens each — all playing the same movies.

As for opening dates, they’re as close as the click of a key.

In fact, the studios are now a little ridiculous, setting opening dates in stone (or at least in clay) a year ahead. True, the dates are sometimes adjusted — but c’mon, a year ahead?

For example, “Star Wars: Episode VIII” — which was given its subtitle this week, “The Last Jedi” (sending the internet into a predictable frenzy) — is scheduled to open on Dec. 15. Have you marked your calendar yet?

And it’s not alone. According to the Deseret News 2017 film preview, opening dates have not only been set for perhaps the entire summer slate — from “The Fate of the Furious” (April 14) to “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” (May 5) to “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (May 26) to “Wonder Woman” (June 2) — but also for the fall, to include “Blade Runner 2049” (Oct. 6 — according to bladerunnermovie.com), “Thor: Ragnarok” (Nov. 3) and “Justice League” (Nov. 17). And that barely scratches the surface.

But wait, there’s more (as an infomercial would say): The next Star Wars Anthology Series entry, which will be about young Han Solo, is already scheduled for next year. And you won’t have to wait until December of that year; the opening date is May 25, 2018, according to digitalspy.com.

Before you know it, we’ll be seeing two annual Star Wars movies.

According to movieinsider.com, already scheduled for 2018 are “Avengers: Infinity War” (May 4), an as-yet-untitled “Jurassic World” sequel (June 22), an as-yet-untitled “Mission: Impossible” sequel (July 27) and an as-yet-untitled “Avatar” sequel (Dec. 21).

You know they have confidence when the studios start setting opening dates before the movies have titles.

Speaking of untitled films, it’s not just sequels that are listed without subtitles (or numbers or Roman numerals or whatever). There are also a few mystery movies listed for 2018 — on July 20 there’s an “untitled Fox/Blue Sky 2018 project,” on Aug. 3 an “untitled Disney live-action" film and on Aug. 10 an “untitled Universal event film.”

Really? They’re scheduling “event” movies without titles or synopses for firm dates in 2018?

And before you ask, yes, there are even titles already scheduled for dates in 2019 — franchise sequels for The Fast and the Furious, The Avengers, Toy Story and Indiana Jones. And, yes, also for 2020 — a pairing of King Kong and Godzilla, and the second Avatar sequel. Among others.

Which answers the oft-asked question: Will there still be movie theaters in 2020? I guess so. Who am I to doubt the confidence of the major movie studios?

Chris Hicks is the author of "Has Hollywood Lost Its Mind? A Parent’s Guide to Movie Ratings." He also writes at www.hicksflicks.com and can be contacted at hicks@deseretnews.com.