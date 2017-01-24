REXBURG, Idaho — A Utah man has been accused of placing a small camera in the bathroom of a Rexburg apartment where six women live.

Devan MacCabe, 23, of Salem, was booked into the Madison County Jail for investigation of felony video voyeurism Friday, the Post Register reports.

Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis says a small camera was found hidden inside a towel hook mounted in the bathroom where the young women live. MacCabe and the six women are BYU-Idaho students.

Lewis said MacCabe lives in the same apartment complex as the women and was acquainted with them.