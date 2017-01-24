Utah Valley University hosted a cybersecurity panel on Tuesday morning with a number of tech leaders from throughout Silicon Slopes and the Wasatch Front.

The event coincided with Data Privacy Day, a campaign from the National Cyber Security Alliance to raise awareness about privacy and personal data information.

The panel included:

Michael Kaiser, executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance

Matt Sanders, president of the Inter-American Press Association and senior director and general manager of Deseret Digital Media

Elaina Maragakis, shareholder and co-chair of Cybersecurity and Privacy at Ray Quinney & Nebeker Attorneys at Law

Robert Jorgensen, director of Cybersecurity Programs at UVU

Ryan Vogel, director of the Center for National Security Studies and assistant professor of Law and National Security at Utah Valley University, moderated the panel.

UVU decided to host the event because it just launched a cybersecurity graduate program and opened the Center for National Security studies.

“Cybersecurity and privacy are central issues facing the Utah business community, the nation, international relations and the press,” said Matthew Holland, president of Utah Valley University. “As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, this event will share insights from national and international leaders in cybersecurity, media and the law, offering both Utah businesses and students a better real-world understanding of these complex issues. Cybersecurity and privacy are highly practical and in-demand areas of study that we have embraced at UVU. As such, we are pleased to host this timely panel discussion.”

You can watch the live stream below.