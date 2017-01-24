The Grand America Hotel is one of the top hotels in the country, according to TripAdvisor.

The travel-planning website named the Salt Lake hotel as the 14th best luxury hotel in the country. TripAdvisor picks its award winner based on reviews and opinions posted on its website.

Reviews on the website touted the hotel's 'grand' design.

"We love The Grand around the holidays," one reviewer wrote. "The overall feel and experience really makes the holidays come to life with the decorations and activities they put on. Always a little expensive, but worth the stay if you don't mind the crowds.

Just below it are the following hotels:

15. The Peninsula Chicago (Chicago)

16. The Canyon Suits at The Phoenician (Scottsdale, Arizona)

17. Rancho Valencia (Rancho Santa Fe, California)

18. The St. Regis Atlanta (Atlanta)

19. Four Season Resort Orlando at World Disney World (Orlando, Florida)

20. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai (Kailua-Kona, Hawaii)

The winner of the award goes to Fiarmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California. The Wentworth Mansion in Charleston, South Carolina, and The Langham in Chicago are next, with ARIA Sky Suits in Las Vegas and the Montage Kapalua Bay in Lahaina, Hawaii, rounding out the top five.

We reported back in December that TripAdvisor named Park City as the second-best destination to watch in 2017. These rankings are based off of reviews of the city's restaurants, hotels and attractions, according to the Deseret News.