Here's a look at the news for Jan. 24.

Women's march rallies in Salt Lake City

Thousands of protesters and demonstrators rallied for human and women's rights on Monday on the same day that the 2017 Legislature began, according the Deseret News.

In fact, about 6,000 people chanted and cheered as they walked down State Street through wet weather. They even marched up to the Capitol, and "drowned out legislators considering bills in the House and Senate chambers," the Deseret News reported.

“It’s incredible. It blows my mind,” Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck, D-Salt Lake City, told the Deseret News. “This is the voice. … This is vox populi (voice of the people) in droves, on steroids.”

​Protesters expressed disappointment for President Donald Trump's inauguration, but also hope to see progress from the president. ​Others said they weren't happy with Trump and that his administration continues to lie to the American people, according to the Deseret News.

Speakers also voiced concerns about the future of human and women's rights in speeches delivered to crowds.

Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, said this march, and similar marches across the country, signal a change of pace for Utah and the United States.

“This is a game changer for the state of Utah, just like in 2010 when those spontaneous tea party things that broke out across the country. The Republicans and the Trump administration have gone too far," he said. "I think this is the beginning of a massive change, not only in the United States but in Utah."

Oscar nominations announced

We now know who's up for the prestigious Academy Awards.

The Oscars announced nominations during a live stream on Tuesday, sharing that "La La Land," "Moonlight," "Manchester by the Sea," "Arrival," "Fences," "Lion," "Hidden Figures, "Hacksaw Ridge" and "Hell or High Water" will be up for the Best Picture Award, according to The Washington Post.

Stars Natalie Portman ("Jackie"), Emma Stone ("La La Land"), Isabelle Huppert ("Elle"), Merle Streep ("Florence Foster Jenkins") and Ruth Negga ("Loving") will be up for Best Actress.

Casey Affleck ("Manchester By the Sea"), Denzel Washington ("Fences"), Vigo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic"), Andrew Garfield ("Hacksaw Ridge") and Ryan Gosling ("La La Land") will be up for the Best Actor award.

In a lead up to the nomination announcement, The New York Times' Brooks Barnes wondered whether or not the Academy Awards would follow recent history or break with tradition and nominate diverse actors.

"After two consecutive #OscarsSoWhite years, resulting in drastic membership changes at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Hollywood will again put forward nominees for its highest honor," Barnes wrote. "Put bluntly, will the predawn announcement from Academy headquarters here on Tuesday once again make voters appear racist? Or will they recognize that outstanding cinema comes in more than one color, as happened in cycles when films like '12 Years a Slave' and 'Precious' were recognized?"

It seems Barnes' question has been answered, with the nominations leaning toward a more diverse cast of characters.

Read more about the Oscars nominations here.

Jazz are staying in Utah ... for good

Monday, Gail Miller announced that she has moved the ownership of the Utah Jazz over to a legacy trust, which will ensure the team will stay inside the Beehive State for years to come, according to the Deseret News.

The trust, which could help the Miller family avoid paying estate taxes, will help the family keep the team and its car dealerships inside the state. The Jazz are the first NBA team to make this kind of move, according to the Deseret News.

“Our devotion to the Utah Jazz is stronger than ever,” Miller said. “The legacy trust will ensure that the team remains in and benefits Utah. Our goal is and always has been to win an NBA championship. Utah would not be the same without the Utah Jazz.”

Read more about the decision at the Deseret News.

Utah men spend how much on wedding rings?

Utahns aren't spending too much on their engagement rings, at least compared to the rest of the country.

According to the Deseret News, Utahns spend an average of $4,537 on their wedding rings, which is the sixth lowest in the nation. The Beehive State spends half as much as Montana, which topped the list with an average spending of $9,523.

Utahns also spend close to 82 percent of a month's salary on their ring, which is the fourth lowest in the country, according to the Deseret News.

Find out how much other states spend here.

Crazy final point in volleyball match

This may be the volleyball highlight of the year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRrqlGuH_Hs