As I made my way up to the final switchback on a recent run up Tibble Fork Canyon in American Fork, I was suddenly stopped dead in my tracks. Standing mere feet in front of me in the middle of the trail was a mother moose, protecting her baby who was hiding in the trees nearby. At that moment, time stood still as I stared at the giant animal who met my gaze with a firm stare, letting me know that she was in charge.

I had to act quickly. Not only was I in the presence of a mother moose ready to defend her child, but behind me were six other women who I had come on a group run with, and I needed to warn them of the danger ahead.

Some of you might be asking why I would be running up the mountain alone when I had come with a group of runners. Safety in numbers, right?

To be honest, I would be asking the same question if I were you. However, this time was different.

Just a few minutes before, I was running alongside my good friend Becky, with the other women not far behind. As we headed higher up the mountain, the temperature started to plummet, and the snow-covered trail was heavily rutted by snowmobiles and other off-road machinery, making it difficult to run on.

Due to this, Becky started to slow down and walk, and I looked back to see that the others were doing the same. But I felt a sudden surge of energy, and both my mind and body were telling me to keep going. Over the next few steps, I was torn with the thought of leaving my friends behind, but the urge to run up the hill was so overpowering that I told Becky that I would go up ahead and meet her at the top.

As I made my way up, I felt powerful. The cold air, steep uphill and uneven snowy terrain didn’t hinder my ability to move quickly up the trail, charging up a series of steep switchbacks in the process. Just before rounding the final turn, I remember hearing my friends talking below me, and I took a mental note of how far behind me they were.

Time seemed to slow down as I rounded the corner, and I felt my body start to slow down before looking up and meeting the eyes of the protective mother moose.

While I was alone in that moment, I never felt fear or regret for having left my friends behind. And as I turned back to warn my friends, I felt calm and full of gratitude because I knew that we were protected. Had I not felt that urge to go ahead, I had no doubt that things would have been different.

Unlike a large group of runners, a single runner posed little threat to the mother moose and her baby. And because I had created such a large gap, I had plenty of time to warn my friends before it was too late.

While I wish I could say that this was the only moose we encountered during this run (dad was spotted a few miles later off the trail), I can’t help but think that the Lord protected us that day.

After all, with 35 children between the seven of us, that baby moose wasn’t the only child who needed its mama.

Arianne Brown is a mother of seven young children who loves hearing and sharing stories. For more of her writings, search “A Mother’s Write” on Facebook. She can be contacted at ariannebrown1@gmail.com. Twitter: A_Mothers_Write.