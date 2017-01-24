Even though his form isn't ideal, New York Knicks' big man Joakim Noah was once a very serviceable free-throw shooter. In fact, he connected on better than 73 percent of his attempts in five straight seasons.

He hasn't had nearly as much success from the charity stripe in recent years as his percentage dropped to 48.9 in his last year with the Chicago Bulls before dropping to a career-worst 41.7 percent in his first season in New York.

Early in Monday's 109-103 win over the Indiana Pacers he may have hit a new low from the line with one of the worst free throws you will ever see.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wKp9yHwVlI

His facial expression on the release says it all.