With conference play approaching the midway point in college basketball, it's time to take another look at BYU, Utah, Weber State and the other teams in the state's resumes for the Big Dance in March.

Unfortunately, they're not terribly impressive.

Nobody in the state is safely in the field of 68. Utah has a chance to elbow its way closer this week with a big game against Oregon, and it has several more chances to get a marquee win between now and the Pac-12 Tournament. BYU, on the other hand, is trying to keep the slimmest glimmer of hope alive for an at-large bid.

Weber State may be in the best position for a bid, but that would be an automatic one and not an at-large. Everyone else would have to hope to win their conference tournaments.

Here's how all the resume's stack up:

SUU Thunderbirds

Record: 4-16 (2-5 Big Sky)

RPI: 341

The good news is that SUU is ahead of Idaho State and Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Standings. That's … something.

That said, being No. 341 out of 351 teams in Division I RPI just about says it all.

UVU Wolverines

Record: 9-10 (1-3 WAC)

RPI: 211

UVU's RPI is headed the wrong way in hurry, which is bad for both the Wolverines and the Cougars they managed to beat. The WAC is a guaranteed one bid, so there's still technically a chance for the Wolverines to make it to the NCAA Tournament by winning the WAC Tournament. Seeing UVU start 1-3 in conference isn't encouraging, though.

Utah State Aggies

Record: 8-10 (2-5 Mountain West)

RPI: 202

The Mountain West is looking more and more like a one-bid conference. Only No. 45 Nevada is in any position to get an at-large bid.

Not that Utah State has any chance of an at-large bid this year regardless of how poorly the rest of the conference is doing. The Aggies are on a three-game losing skid and are tied for dead last in the Mountain West. Utah State's only hope is to win the conference championship game in Las Vegas come March.

Weber State Wildcats

Record: 10-7 (5-1 Big Sky)

RPI: 161

Weber State is on top of the Big Sky standings. Since the Wildcats' chances of getting an at-large bid are practically nil, that's really all that matters. Their lone conference loss is on the road against North Dakota. Despite Weber State's not great RPI, the Wildcats are probably the favorite team in the state to make it to the Big Dance.

BYU Cougars

Record: 15-6 (6-2 West Coast)

RPI: 98

BYU's NCAA Tournament chances are in peril after they picked up a second bad loss against San Diego. Those two loses are going to be anchors on the Cougars' resume. While they aren't necessarily insurmountable, BYU cannot afford any more losses to teams not named Gonzaga or Saint Mary's.

Speaking of the Zags and Gaels, BYU is in desperate need for at least one win over those two teams. They represent the Cougars' last chances to get a win over a Top 25 RPI team. As of Monday, BYU's best win by RPI is over No. 101 San Francisco. And just one win over the cream of the WCC might not do it.

And it's going to be awhile yet before the Cougars get a crack at Gonzaga and Saint Mary's. Up next for BYU is Santa Clara on the road and Loyola Marymount at home. The Cougars' at-large chances are already slim. A loss this week would likely put an end to them altogether.

Utah Utes

Record: 14-5 (5-2 Pac-12)

RPI: 57

Utah got a marquee win over No. 38 USC and came just one point short of getting a second big win against No. 23 UCLA since we last looked at the Utes' resume. While the win over the Trojans brought the Utes closer to an at-large bid, they're still not quite in the field. The Bracket Matrix still has Utah under the "Others Receiving Votes" section as of Jan. 21.

The good news is that the Utes still don't have a bad loss, so all Utah needs is to beat a few more big RPI opponents and they'll be in. The next game is against No. 13 Oregon, and a win over the Ducks would put the Utes in good position for an invite to the Big Dance.