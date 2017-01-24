WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot and killed his father and also attacked his grandparents.

Gregory Vandemerwe, 46, was shot inside a house at 3995 S. 1500 West. His son Michael Vandemerwe, 23, was arrested for investigation of murder, two counts of attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police believe the man also shot his 67-year-old grandmother and stabbed his 68-year-old grandfather.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call about 5 a.m. from the grandmother saying there was a fight going on inside the house. While talking with the woman, the dispatcher "heard a gunshot" and then lost communication with her, said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

The line was still open after the shooting, but Vainuku did not know Tuesday what else the dispatcher could hear.

When officers arrived, they surrounded the house and Michael Vandemerwe came outside and surrendered without incident, she said. When police went inside, they found the body of Gregory Vandemerwe and the other victims. The grandmother was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The grandfather was hospitalized in good condition, Vainuku said.

What started the fight was not known Tuesday morning.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465).

Contributing: McKenzie Romero