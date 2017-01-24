OGDEN — Ogden School District officials were among those who announced an hour delay for the start of classes due to weather conditions Tuesday.

All Ogden School District schools will delay start 1 hour today — OgdenSchoolDistrict (@ogdensd) January 24, 2017

The list below will be updated as school officials announce delays and closures Tuesday:

DaVinci Academy — 2-hour delay

Tintic School District — Hour and a half delay

St. Joseph's Catholic and Elementary — Two-hour delay

Officials from Park City, Weber and Provo school districts took to Twitter to caution parents.

There will be no delays to school or buses today. Conditions continue to be monitored. Please continue to use caution as you head to school. pic.twitter.com/oqgHYRkvoi — ProvoSchoolDistrict (@ProvoSchoolDist) January 24, 2017

https://twitter.com/parkcityschools/status/823874454627307520https://twitter.com/WSDNotification/status/823867923173212160