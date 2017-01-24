OGDEN — Ogden School District officials were among those who announced an hour delay for the start of classes due to weather conditions Tuesday.
The list below will be updated as school officials announce delays and closures Tuesday:
DaVinci Academy — 2-hour delay
Tintic School District — Hour and a half delay
St. Joseph's Catholic and Elementary — Two-hour delay
Officials from Park City, Weber and Provo school districts took to Twitter to caution parents.https://twitter.com/parkcityschools/status/823874454627307520 https://twitter.com/WSDNotification/status/823867923173212160