Ray Ratto of CSN Bay Area examined the move made by Utah Jazz ownership to turn the team over to a legacy trust.

After explaining the move made by Jazz owner Gail Miller and what it means, Ratto wrote, "again despite all logic, the Jazz have finally explained what the relationship between a team and its town ought to be, and almost never is. Owners long ago decided that their teams were theirs and only theirs, and the fans to whom they pay lip service in exchange for all the money their fans pay them have come to know that love unrequited is just a scam with free T-shirts."

Ratto continued, "Salt Lake City got the right owner, one who knows what the true debt really is, and how best to repay it. Gail Miller is not a hero, but she is someone who gets how sports is supposed to work, which is frankly a much rarer thing than mere heroism."

Jazz jump into top 5 in ESPN's NBA Power Rankings

Following their six-game winning streak, the Utah Jazz jumped four spots from no.9 to No.5 in the latest NBA Power Rankings by ESPN's Marc Stein.

After talking about the Jazz's drought of having an all-star, Stein wrote, "The Committee's contention is that both Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward will be selected, but you have to believe that at least one of them is New Orleans-bound. In a bit of good timing, Gobert recently uncorked the league's first 25-and-25 game this season in win No. 5 of Utah's six-game winning streak."

Jamaal Williams wins best fanny pack

BYU's all-time leader in rushing yards, Jamaal Williams showed off his style in a photo during Senior Bowl week where he is sporting a very bold tie-dyed fanny pack.

It was so good that the Reese's Senior Bowl Twitter account gave him the win for best fanny pack, which makes sense since it was the only one.

https://twitter.com/seniorbowl/status/823637490074525696