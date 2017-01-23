Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shouts to a teammate as he comes up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Salt Lake City. The Thunder won 97-95. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — Some basketball fans might want to reconsider their collective decision to not vote Russell Westbrook in as an All-Star starter.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard showed once again Monday night that he’s one of the elite players in the NBA.

Although he didn’t have the best shooting night, Westbrook sank a game-winning shot with 1.4 seconds remaining in the Thunder’s 97-95 win over the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.

Not surprisingly, the sure-to-be All-Star reserve ended up with another triple-double with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. It was the 22nd triple-double of the season, adding to a 20-plus total that only Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson have accomplished in NBA history.

That atoned for a sub-par outing he had in this arena a month ago when he had a double-double of 27 points and 18 missed shots (7-for-25) in Utah’s 109-89 blowout win.

It helped the Thunder (26-19) pull within 2.5 games of Utah (29-17) in a Northwest Division race that could get interesting down the stretch.

“Yeah, it was a big win, man,” Westbrook said. “I think everybody pitched in and the team came out ready to play, being physical. It’s a tough place to play against a good team, a good division win for us.”

Westbrook’s late mid-range jumper came moments after Gordon Hayward tied the game with a 3-point swish. Steven Adams gave him a wide-open look after setting a huge screen on George Hill.

“I think they got too good of a look. He seemed like he stepped right into a pull-up jump shot,” Hayward said. “He is who he is. That’s why he’s one of the best in the game.”

This was Westbrook’s first game since being snubbed as an All-Star starter after fans gave Steph Curry and James Harden enough of a lead to nullify his higher-ranking vote from media and players.

The Thunder superstar looked like he was taking it out on the Jazz in the first half when he scored 22 points with six assists and five rebounds.

Things went south for him in the third quarter, though. He missed all seven shots and the Thunder scored only 11 points as Utah took a 72-67 lead.

Westbrook dominated the fourth quarter with 14 points.

The most important, of course, came after the Thunder elected to have him dribble the ball the length of the court for their final shot.

Westbrook waited as long as he could before sinking the dagger. The Jazz had to settle for an Alec Burks desperation shot that wasn’t close.

“He was open a little bit earlier, but he had the awareness to let a little bit more time on the clock go down and obviously it helped us defending them on the last possession,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought he did a great job coming down the stretch managing the game personally.”

EMAIL: jody@desnews.com

TWITTER: DJJazzyJody