SALT LAKE CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder were in town Monday night, which meant the Vivint Arena crowd could watch Russell Westbrook, arguably the NBA’s top player this season, go for another triple-double, could shower boos on former Jazzman Enes Kanter, while hoping to see if their Utah Jazz could extend their season-best six-game winning streak.

Westbrook got his triple-double, Kanter got his requisite boos, but the Jazz didn’t get their seventh straight victory as the Thunder disappointed the sellout crowd with a last-second 97-95 victory.

Westbrook showed why he might be the top candidate for league MVP as he scored 38 points, including the game-winning shot with 1.4 seconds left. He also produced his 22nd triple-double of the season by adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

“Westbrook made a great shot and showed who he is,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder.

“That’s why he’s one of the best in the game,” added Gordon Hayward.

On the winning play, Westbrook brought the ball down the court and, after getting a screen from Steven Adams, pulled up from 18 feet on the right angle and swished his jumper.

The Jazz had one last chance to win or tie, but Alec Burks’ clean-look 3-pointer from the left corner, bounced off the iron.

Hayward, who led the Jazz with 17 points, but made only 6 of 17 shots on the night, had tied the game with a 3-pointer with 10.5 seconds left before Westbrook made his shot and Burks missed his.

“Sometimes it comes down to make or miss — they made and we missed,” said Snyder.

When asked if he liked how the final offensive play developed, Snyder said, “I don’t know what there wasn’t to like. Probably our best offensive player over the course of the game with a good look from three, turning to his right shoulder.”

Burks, who looks better each game after sitting out for most of the past year with a leg injury, scored 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, and was in the game down the stretch for the Jazz. He said he’s feeling more confident each game, although he still has a ways to go. Of the final shot, he was his usual succinct self, saying, “It was a good look — hey, it happens.”

The only other Jazz players in double figures were Rudy Gobert with 12 points and Derrick Favors with 10. However, Gobert saw his streak of 30 straight games with 10 or more rebounds come to a halt as he just missed with nine rebounds on the night.

The Jazz had beaten the Thunder handily a month ago with a 109-89 victory when the Thunder were playing without starting guard Victor Oladipo and when Westbrook had a tough night, shooting just 7 of 25 from the field and not coming close to a triple-double.

Oladipo was back and the Jazz also had George Hill, who didn’t play in that game. Oladipo had a good outing with 18 points, but Hill, coming off what Snyder called “a really emotional game” against his former Indiana team on Saturday, had one of his poorest games of the season, scoring just nine points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Jazz trailed most of the first half and were down by nine before scoring six points in the final 30 seconds to pull within 56-53 at halftime. They came out of the locker room sluggish and Snyder replaced three starters in the first three minutes and the Jazz scored 13 straight and kept a steady lead until midway through the fourth quarter.

OKC tied the game at 84 with 4:32 left and from there the lead changed hands six times and was tied three times before Westbrook sank his game-winner.

As for Kanter, the ex-Jazzman who will be vilified forever by Jazz fans for his comments upon leaving Utah, he was booed every time he touched the ball. He scored 14 points in 29 minutes off the bench and grabbed five rebounds.

Now it’s back on the road for the Jazz, who play at Denver Tuesday night, before coming back home for games Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers and Saturday against Memphis.

“This is the dog days of the NBA season,” said Snyder. “You have to fight through those moments. I thought we did tonight. We just didn’t play enough consistent defense throughout the game.”