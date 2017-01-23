MANILA, Daggett County — A search for a man presumed drowned in Daggett County was suspended Monday because of "inclement weather," the sheriff's office there said.

The 59-year-old man's boat was found in the Cedar Springs Marina on Friday, with a boat trailer backed into the water nearby and the truck attached to that trailer still running, police reported.

The man is presumed dead, though police don't plan to identify him until the search for his body is completed.

There have also been "underwater equipment complications" during the search, which has been ongoing since Friday, the Daggett County Sheriff's office said. The agency has asked for additional teams with sonar technology to assist in the effort.

Investigators believe the man likely ran into difficulties while unloading his boat and fell into the water.

The search will resume when weather permits.