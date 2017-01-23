Behind an 11th-place finish from Rhett Rasmussen, BYU men's golf is tied for seventh place overall after the first round of the Arizona Intercollegiate at the Sewailo Golf Club.

Teams were originally scheduled to complete two rounds of play Monday, but, due to darkness, play was suspended. The final holes of the second round will be played on Tuesday morning.

"It was a cold, windy day, with winds up to 25-30 mph," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "This course is fun and challenging when there is not a lot of wind. I am proud of the guys for hanging in there. Rhett (Rasmussen) played well this morning. Patrick (Fishburn) and Rhett hit some good shots for the conditions we had. If we can make some pars and birdies tomorrow, we can hopefully finish the second round respectably and claim a top-five finish."

The Cougars shot 18-over par on the day for a total score of 302 in the first round. BYU shares seventh place with host Arizona and Iowa State, while Oregon and New Mexico are tied for first place at 9-over par (293).

Rasmussen led the Cougars, finishing the day at 2-over par (73). The freshman, in an eight-way tie for 11th place individually, birdied three holes in the first round of play. In a shotgun start, Rasmussen began the round on the sixth hole and started strong birdying holes eight and nine. He then birdied the 17th hole.

Patrick Fishburn also finished in the top 20 after first round scores were posted. The junior shot 3-over par (74) through 18 holes, birdying holes 12 and 15. Fishburn is tied for 19th place individually. CJ Lee shot 6-over par (77) in Monday's first round. Lee is tied for 38th place.

Freshman Peter Kuest shot a 78 in the first round for a 42nd-place finish, while Spencer Dunaway sits in 52nd place overall. Dunaway shot 8-over par (79) in round one.

Players will resume second round play Tuesday at 7:45 a.m. MST. The third round of play will follow. Links to live stats can be found on the BYU men's golf schedule page.