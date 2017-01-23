The West Coast Conference has named BYU senior All-American Kalani Purcell this week’s WCC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. The honor is the first for Purcell this season and the fourth of her BYU career.

The 6-foot-2 forward from Hamilton, New Zealand, John Paul High School and Hutchinson CC, recorded back-to-back double-doubles in the Cougars’ two wins to keep the team in a tie for first place in the WCC.

At Pepperdine, she recorded a double-double from 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. She also dished out four assists and shot 5-of-11 from the field.

In the home win vs. Pacific, she nearly had a triple-double with 10 points, a game-high 10 assists and a team-best eight rebounds. She also tied for game highs in steals with four while shooting 5-of-7 from the field.

For the week, she totaled 20 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists and four steals. Purcell averaged 10.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.0 steals while shooting 55.6 percent from the field.

She leads the team and the conference in rebounds, has the most double-doubles on the team with 11 and plays the second-most minutes.

