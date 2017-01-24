The recent newspaper article "Utah is nation's fastest-growing state" (Dec. 20) was remarkable for the additional media and political buzz that it didn't seem to generate. In 2016, Utah's population exceeded 3 million people for the first time, and our state government has forecast it to double again in the next 40 years. Most of that was from internal growth and not in-migration.

Population growth is an undercurrent in many contemporary issues, like quality of life, infrastructure, school funding, water supply and air pollution, on a local level. On a global scale, it underlies climate change, competition for natural resources and potential massive population displacement. In recent years, the human population dynamic is the "elephant in the room" that has been ignored in the discourse. Utah's case is reflective of the fact that Americans typically have a much higher resource impact than most other world citizens. We consume about 35 times more resources than someone from India, or 53 times those of a Chinese person.

As the earth is starting to show significant adverse environmental effects due to these issues, our political and religious leaders should, again, start considering the impacts of increasing populations when addressing these challenges.

John Kennington

Cottonwood Heights