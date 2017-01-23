SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake city and county leaders were encouraged by Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes' call to the Legislature on Monday to continue the state's momentum on eradicating homelessness, though they acknowledged there's a long road ahead to iron out the details for any additional state dollars.

Hughes called for lawmakers' commitment to ensure Salt Lake city and county won't continue to carry the burden alone, but he also said the state will not provide "blank checks hoping our partners are going to be able to make this work out for us."

"We are partners in this. We will have every one of those dollars accounted for," he said.

Knowing Utah's small-scale Medicaid expansion plan is in flux because the required federal waiver still must be considered by President Donald Trump's administration, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams has asked the Legislature to move the $30 million state match directly into homeless treatment and prevention rather than wait for the fate of the waiver to be decided.

McAdams has said Medicaid expansion is a key puzzle piece to the state's criminal-justice reform. Without it, the county will continue to struggle to adequately fund jail beds and drug treatment that is essential to the new homeless model Salt Lake City leaders are attempting to implement in coming years, he said.

But it's not yet clear what state lawmakers will be willing or able to allocate, in addition to the second tier of the $27 million for homeless sites and services they agreed to fund during last year's legislative session.

In his speech, Hughes did not state complete support for McAdams' request to use Medicaid dollars, but he has said he's willing to have the conversation as lawmakers comb through the budget.

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, told reporters lawmakers “don’t know for sure” whether more money is needed this session to address homeless issues.

“There have been a lot of numbers thrown out there," Niederhauser said. "We’ve read it in the press. That’s what the session is for — to drill down and find out what the real story is.”

The Senate president said lawmakers need to hear more about what’s being done.

“There needs to be some accountability for those funds, too,” he said. “The situation down there by the Rio Grande is, in my opinion, it’s inhumane to see what’s going on there.”

Yet even if there is the political will, the state doesn't have the full $30 million in Medicaid matching dollars to spend. Of the $30 million state match, $13 million would come from hospital assessments and would only kick in once the full federal waiver is approved, according to Greg Hartley, Hughes' chief of staff.

However, Hartley said a portion of the waiver — about $7.5 million of state funds — has been approved to fund coverage for adults with children within the population outlined in Utah's Medicaid expansion plan. That leaves about $7.5 million in state funds that haven't been appropriated for the coming fiscal year.

McAdams said he's had "encouraging" conversations with lawmakers so far, and he's hopeful that there is bipartisan support.

"I've heard only good things from Republicans and Democrats who recognize this is not just a Salt Lake City or Salt Lake County problem," the mayor said, though acknowledging "there are a lot of details that need to be worked through."

"I understand (the Legislature) is not in a position to commit to anything until we've got a specific proposal on the table, but they've encouraged us to work through those details and develop a plan," McAdams said.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski was not available for comment Monday, but her spokesman, Matthew Rojas, said, "We really appreciated Speaker Hughes' call to tell the Legislature that one city or county cannot do this alone."

"We hope the Legislature heeds his call," Rojas said.

While also acknowledging the controversy that has swirled around Salt Lake City's attempts to site four new homeless resource centers, Hughes said state leaders must remain steadfast.

"If our partners buckle under this political pressure, if the hard choices just become too hard, then we'll just keep moving forward," he said. "We will find the willing stakeholders, because they're out there."

To that, Rojas said Salt Lake City "couldn't agree more," and it won't be Biskupksi who "buckles."

"The mayor is sticking to this decision to implement this plan," Rojas said. "It's the best decision for the city, the state, and most importantly the best decision for those in need."

Contributing: Lisa Riley Roche