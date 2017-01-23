• Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, plans to present a series of bills related to school accommodations for students with disabilities, as well as communication between schools and the parents or guardians of students with disabilities.

• Rep. Karen Kwan, D-Murray, is expected to introduce a joint resolution to recognize the 2017 Lunar New Year and highlight Utahns who celebrate the holiday.

• Rep. Becky Edwards, R-North Salt Lake, will be presenting a bill to address affordable and low-income housing at 2 p.m. in the House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee.